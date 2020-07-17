‘An amazing son to have’: Mother of former Las Cruces officer charged with murder speaks out

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Long before his use of a controversial police tactic that took a man's life, Christopher Smelser's mother told ABC-7 her son was a kind and loving student, athlete and public servant.

"The way we raised him was to be respectful and to have ambition and goals," said Selina Smelser, Christopher's mother.

The former Las Cruces Police Department officer had a passion for athletics, playing on the Oñate High School football team, his mother said. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from New Mexico State University.

"He knew that this was not going to be an easy job," his mother admitted. "He knew he was going to be put in potentially difficult situations, but he also knew that there's good and bad and he wanted to be on the good side."

The young officer recently became a father.

"His little girl absolutely adores him," Smelser said. "She just turned three years old she is definitely a daddy's girl."

In early June, Valenzuela was charged with involuntary manslaughter for use of a vascular neck restraint that ultimately killed Antonio Valenzuela in February of this year.

But on Thursday, her son's charge was increased from involuntary manslaughter to second-degree murder as the state attorney general took over the prosecution from the local district attorney.