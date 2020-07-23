El Paso man accused of leaving dog outside in 103-degree heat to die on apartment balcony
EL PASO, Texas -- A 26-year-old El Paso man is jailed on animal cruelty charges after police said he left his dog outside in sweltering temperatures to died.
Jonathan Jay Oneal was being held Thursday in the downtown jail on $7,500 bond.
Investigators said they recently found Oneal's 5–year-old Husky named Leo dead and decomposing on an apartment balcony at 9455 Viscount Blvd.
A police incident report stated "Leo was found in a state of decomposition in deplorable conditions. Recent recorded temperatures had been as high as 103 degrees. Leo had no access to food or water and the apartment balcony was covered in feces."
Oneal denied to officers that it was his dog, however Leo had been microchipped - and police said that chip identified Oneal as the owner.
Investigators said failing to provide pets with food, water and shelter is a crime and urged anyone noticing an animal in distress to call 311.
