Feds say any delay in accused El Paso Walmart shooter’s prosecution would be ‘miscarriage of justice’

EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. Attorney for West Texas is opposing any further delay in the prosecution of accused El Paso Walmart gunman Patrick Crusius, saying it would amount to a "miscarriage of justice."

The comment by U.S. Attorney John Bash came Thursday in a federal court filing in response to a move by defense lawyers seeking to delay the government's decision on whether to seek the death penalty against Crusius. (You can read the entire filing at the bottom of this article.)

“Crusius has no cognizable right to participate in the Government’s internal death-penalty review process, let alone on a schedule of his choosing,” Bash wrote.

Crusius' lawyers say their client has diagnosed mental disabilities that should be a “red flag” for federal prosecutors when making their determination on capital punishment.

The defense has sought more time to investigate these “mitigating themes” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors have previously indicated their intent to make a sentence decision by July 30. But the defense claims that timeline would violate Crusius’ constitutional rights because the virus has stalled investigation of issues the government must consider.

Crusius was arrested soon after the Aug. 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart store that ultimately left 23 dead and dozens more injured. Police later said he confessed to driving to El Paso from his home near Dallas to target Mexicans, who he allegedly ranted about in an online manifesto.

Crusius has pleaded not guilty in the state capital murder case where prosecutors are already seeking the death penalty. He has not entered a plea to the scores of hate crime and gun charges he faces in federal court. A trial date has not been set in either case.

