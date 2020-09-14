Alamogordo man convicted of dug dealing as ‘habitual offender’ gets 44 1/2 years in prison

Crime

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – An Alamogordo man with prior drug convictions has been sentenced to 44 ½ years in prison on new drug charges.

The sentence for Daniel McKinley, 36, was announced Monday by the district attorney in Alamogordo.

He had previously been found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, conspiracy to commit trafficking, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property during a three-day trial in August.

In October 2019, McKinley was found guilty of a series of drug offenses and was sentenced to serve 21 ½ years.

The sentence in this case will run consecutively with the previous case.

He also has a prior federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and a state conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Because of his prior drug trafficking convictions, his new convictions carry an enhancement to first-degree felonies, each carrying a mandatory 18-year sentence.

McKinley's other convictions were enhanced under New Mexico's Habitual Offender laws.