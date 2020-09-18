Fugitive wanted by the FBI for 2 murders is arrested in Las Cruces

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fugitive sought by the FBI for a recent double murder and other crimes was taken into custody by New Mexico State Police in Las Cruces, authorities said Friday evening.

34-year-old Dakota Don Briscoe was transferred earlier Friday from Las Cruces to Albuquerque, where he now faces two open counts of murder and aggravated arson. He also faces previously filed charges of home invasion and carjacking.

Albuquerque police said Briscoe is accused of fatally shooting Eric Carbajal and Nathan Garcia on Sept. 7 and igniting a car with their bodies inside.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for Briscoe's capture, which officials said finally happened on Thursday in Las Cruces although no further details were given.