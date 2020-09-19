El Paso police search for women who beat grocery worker after being asked if they paid for item

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two women who allegedly beat a grocery store employee after being asked if they had paid for an item.

The attack happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Food King Store at 5514 Alameda in central El Paso.

Police say as the women were leaving the store, an employee asked them if they had paid for an item in their shopping cart.

One woman started to yell at the employee and then began to hit the grocery store worker. The other woman then began attacking the employee too.

Both women punched the employee several times in the face. As a result of the attack, the employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both of the women are described as being Hispanic with a heavy build. The first woman is 40 to 50 years old and had a long black ponytail. The second woman is in her late teens or early 20s and has shoulder length hair.

The women fled from the store in a gray-colored pickup truck that was described as either a GMC or Chevrolet with New Mexico plates.

Police asked that anyone who knows the identity of these women to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may receive a cash reward.