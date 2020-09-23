Skip to Content
Shooting in Lower Valley is El Paso’s 2nd of the night

Police on the scene of a shooting at Delta and Cargill in the Lower Valley.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were at the scene of a shooting in the Lower Valley late Wednesday night.

It happened around the intersection of Delta and Cargill streets, where gang unit officers could be seen investigating.

There was no immediate word on the victim, or the extent of that person's injuries. There was also no word on whether any arrests had been made.

EPPD's Crime Scene Unit was summoned around 10:30 p.m. to process the scene of what was the second case of gunfire for the night.

In an earlier shooting on the city's west side, a 58-year-old woman was killed in her home near Coronado Country Club. Police were searching for the shooter in that death.

