Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputies, El Paso police converge in La Union in search for evidence

Crime

LA UNION, New Mexico -- Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies and El Paso police officers converged on a location in La Union on Thursday that may be tied to a crime.

Sheriff's officials said they dispatched crews to that location at the request of El Paso police and joined officers in a search for possible evidence in a case being investigated by EPPD.

The DACSO said it was unable to provide further details and El Paso police didn't immediately comment on the law enforcement activity.

The area being searched by authorities was adjacent to the Sierra Vista Growers nursery in La Union.