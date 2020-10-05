Far east El Paso massage parlor shut down amid prostitution allegations

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – Local and state officials have shut down a far east El Paso County massage parlor where they contend "illegal activity occurs habitually."

Monday's closure of Health Massage at 10420 Montwood Drive came by way of a judge's order after the El Paso County Attorney’s Office said a year and a half long investigation documented how the massage business is really a front for prostitution.

"Violations include the hiring of unlicensed massage therapists, and evidence that male customers who frequent Health Massage are offered and receive sexual services," said County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal.

Bernal said investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation uncovered proof that woman employed at the facility were actually living there and regularly dressed in a "sexually-provocative manner" while working to serve a clientele enticed by online advertising promoting sex for sale.

Judge Bonnie Rangel, who ordered the facility's closure, has scheduled an Oct. 13 hearing in 171st District Court to determine the future of the business.

Monday's action follows a recent crackdown on El Paso area massage parlors. Last month, authorities raided a number of massage parlors on El Paso's west side as part of an on-going investigation into human trafficking.