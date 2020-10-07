El Paso man arrested after witness says he sexually assaulted a puppy

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 24–year-old El Paso man is jailed on a felony charge of bestiality after a witness indicated he engaged in sexual contact with a puppy, police said Wednesday.

Chevance Smith was being held in the downtown jail on $7,500 bond.

Animal cruelty investigators said a witness observed Smith sexually assaulting an 8-month-old female Boxer-Pit Bull mixed breed dog.

"A subsequent examination by a veterinarian found the canine had suffered genital injuries and trauma consistent with the contact observed by the witness," police wrote in an incident report on Smith's arrest.

If convicted under Texas law, Smith could face from six months to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.