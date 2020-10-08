Skip to Content
Violent New York fugitive captured in El Paso

Samad Keller
EL PASO, Texas -- A New York man authorities call a violent fugitive was located and captured in El Paso, police said Thursday.

35–year-old Samad Keller was being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility as he awaited extradition to New York.

Officials said Keller, who was considered armed and dangerous, was being sought on felony assault charges stemming from a 2015 shooting.

The El Paso police SWAT team captured him earlier this week in the 5400 block of Viceroy Drive, authorities said.

