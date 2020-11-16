Las Cruces woman arrested after allegedly ramming home with car, punching ex during tirade

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces woman has been arrested after she allegedly rammed her car into a home while trying to run over two women who know her ex-boyfriend, police said Monday.

Amanda Gonzales, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a felony count of criminal damage to property of more than $1,000.

She is also facing misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Las Cruces police were dispatched after a vehicle had crashed into a home along the 1000 block of Chitamancha Road.

Officers said they found Gonzales’ 2015 Nissan Altima lodged into the rock landscaping outside the home. Officers also noticed damage to the home and another vehicle parked nearby.

Investigators said Gonzales drove to the home to confront her ex-boyfriend, who was there with his new girlfriend.

Police say the ex-boyfriend, the new girlfriend and her roommate awoke to Gonzales pounding on the windows of the home.

The three occupants of the home then went outside. Then, investigators say Gonzales punched her ex-boyfriend.

At some point, the three occupants went back inside. That’s when police say Gonzales drove her car toward the home and rammed into it near the front door.

The three occupants then went back outside, when Gonzales reportedly accelerated toward them, forcing them to jump to safety.

After a second crash into the house, police say Gonzales put her vehicle into reverse and backed it into a car parked nearby. Her car then got lodged in the rock landscaping in front of the home and she was unable to free it.

No major injuries were reported during the incident.