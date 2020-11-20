6 arrested for trespassing near El Paso’s iconic Star on the Mountain after spate of vandalism
EL PASO, Texas -- A half-dozen people were arrested for trespassing near El Paso's iconic Star on the Mountain following a recent spate of vandalism that has taken place there, police said Friday.
The arrests were made Thursday night when officers said the six people, who ranged in age from 19 to 35, left the 1600 block of Scenic Drive and entered private property on the Franklin Mountains where the star is displayed.
Police said the six were all booked into the downtown jail on criminal trespassing charges. Officers identified them as:
- 20 –year old Maria Martinez
- 21 –year old Carlos Sanchez
- 19 –year old Isaiah Iturralde
- 22 –year old Nayeli Ontiveros
- 26 –year old Luz Gonzalez
- 35 –year old Esther Banuelos
Authorities indicated Ontiveros was also charged with drug possession.
All six of these individuals were released Friday morning on personal recognizance bonds and no mug shots were available, officials said.
