2 accused California killers caught after found hiding out in northeast El Paso apartment

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Two California fugitives sought on murder charges were captured after it was discovered they were hiding out in an apartment in northeast El Paso, police said Thursday.

Jadontae Foster and Dashanna Cordoba, both 23, were arrested Wednesday night at an apartment at 4606 Arlen Avenue.

Authorities from Vallejo, California - which is located in the San Francisco Bay Area - tracked the pair of accused killers to El Paso and notified EPPD.

A police spokesman said the two walked out of the apartment and surrendered when a police SWAT team showed up with a search warrant.

Foster and Cordoba were being held Thursday in the El Paso County Detention Facility as they awaited extradition back to California.

Authorities provided no details surrounding the murder charges the pair is facing.

El Paso police only released a mugshot of Foster, they indicated Cordoba's jail booking photograph was not immediately available.