1 hurt, 1 arrested in shooting at northeast El Paso fast-food place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was shot and wounded and another taken into custody following a late night shooting Saturday at a northeast El Paso fast-food restaurant.

The gunfire happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Carl's Jr. location at 9330 Dyer Street.

El Paso Fire Department dispatchers said the wounded victim's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police said they had taken a shooting suspect into custody, but not did not indicate what triggered the violence.

It happened the same night that the city of El Paso lifted a late night curfew that had required restaurants to cease dining-in service at 10 p.m.