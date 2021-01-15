El Paso police report 2nd officer-involved shooting of the day has left a person hospitalized

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A late morning officer-involved shooting in south central El Paso's sent a person to the hospital in what was the second case of police gunfire being exchanged with suspects on Friday.

The latest incident happened in the 6000 block of Tejas just before 11 a.m.

Few details were immediately available, but a police statement said "one subject was transported to a local hospital."

There was no word on the wounded person's condition or the events leading up to the gunfire.

The first officer-involved shooting came earlier Friday morning in west El Paso, when a gunman who threatened I-10 motorists was shot and killed during a police confrontation.