El Paso man arrested in burglary of auto parts yard

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man has been arrested in connection with a burglary of an auto parts yard in far east El Paso.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a burglary along the 13300 block of Montana on Jan. 23.

Deputies found Gregory Parlier, age 34, who was hiding in the business.

When Parlier was found, he allegedly was in possession of a tool bag and auto parts belong to the business.

He was charged with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, which was not named by in the news release, and possession of criminal instruments that can be used to commit a burglary.