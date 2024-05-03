Missouri abortion-rights campaign turns in more than double the needed signatures to get on ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Advocates have turned in more than twice the needed number of signatures to put a proposal to legalize abortion on the Missouri ballot. The campaign turned in more than 380,000 voter signatures on Friday. Now Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office must verify the signatures. The amendment would enshrine abortion rights until viability in Missouri’s constitution if approved by voters. Missouri outlawed almost all abortions with no exceptions in the case of rape or incest immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Missouri law only allows abortions for medical emergencies.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.