Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 1:38 pm
Published 12:39 pm

Suspect in Deming active shooter incident is killed by police

A New Mexico State Police car and police tape are seen in this file photo.
KOAT/ABC
A New Mexico State Police car and police tape are seen in this file photo.

DEMING, New Mexico -- A suspect in an active shooter incident in Deming was shot and killed by police during a confrontation midday Wednesday.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the suspect was shot and killed by Deming police and Homeland Security investigators near 1st and 8th streets; no officers were injured.

The NMSP asked people to stay clear of the area as they investigated.

Authorities had also temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 10 as events unfolded; restaurants and other business at Exit 82 from the highway went on lockdown.

No further details were immediately available.

New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content