Suspect in Deming active shooter incident is killed by police
DEMING, New Mexico -- A suspect in an active shooter incident in Deming was shot and killed by police during a confrontation midday Wednesday.
New Mexico State Police confirmed the suspect was shot and killed by Deming police and Homeland Security investigators near 1st and 8th streets; no officers were injured.
The NMSP asked people to stay clear of the area as they investigated.
Authorities had also temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 10 as events unfolded; restaurants and other business at Exit 82 from the highway went on lockdown.
No further details were immediately available.
