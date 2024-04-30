Remote Lake Superior island wolf numbers are stable but moose population declining, researchers say

Wildlife researchers say the wolf population on a remote Lake Superior island is stable. But they announced Tuesday that the moose population had declined by 14% from last year. Scientists have conducted an annual survey of Isle Royale’s wolves and moose since 1958. The only break was in 2021, when the pandemic forced them to cancel. Researchers returned to the island this January but had to cut the project short after unusually warm temperatures left ice around the island unsafe for their skiplanes to land. Still, they were able to gather enough data to estimate the wolf population stands at 30 animals. Last year’s estimate was 31 wolves.

