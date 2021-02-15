Las Cruces officer struck by fleeing car, injures leg at Sonic restaurant

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces police officer suffered a serious injury to his leg when a man fleeing in his car struck him late Monday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In at 2925 N. Main Street.

Investigators said officers were conducting a welfare check on a man when it was determined they needed to take him into custody.

Police say the man fled from the scene and struck the officer. Police believe at least one gunshot was fired during the incident, but didn’t say by who.

The man's vehicle was located by police sometime after the incident in a west Las Cruces neighborhood. The man has not been located, but police said they want to speak to Mark James Esquibel, approximately age 40.

Anyone with information on Esquibel was asked by Las Cruces police to call them at (575) 526-0795.