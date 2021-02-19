Thieves hold up Lower Valley store employees at knifepoint for a bottle of wine

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers want the public’s help in finding two men who robbed a Lower Valley store at knife-point earlier this month for a bottle of wine.

On the night of Feb. 11, two men entered the Dollar General store at 7021 Alameda.

Store employees confronted the men as they tried to steal a bottle of wine.

During the confrontation, police say one of the men pushed one of the employees, and the other took out a knife.

The thieves left with the wine and fled in a gray car.

Witnesses said the thieves’ car is a Nissan Altima.

The man with the knife was described as Hispanic, with a dark complexion, dark eyes and weighing about 200 pounds.

The second man was also Hispanic, possibly in his mid-teens, with a light complexion, dark eyes, curly hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked by police to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.