

Canva

Counties with the most homes selling under list price in Texas

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house. But as peak homebuying season begins, homebuyers are starting to have at least some negotiating power—especially in markets that recorded large price growth over the last few years.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November 2022, the highest level in more than a decade, as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates to combat inflation. Today, rates remain at historic highs; even half of a percentage point change can significantly affect the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates were under 4% for the better part of the past decade, many homebuyers locked in far more affordable rates than what’s available in today’s environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price: Nationally, home prices are still increasing—just more slowly than they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, the median home sale price in March was $420,321, 4.8% higher than the year before. In Texas, the median sale price was $344,500, while the average price difference was 2.58% below asking.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Texas where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin.



Canva

#39. Wichita County

– Average price difference: 0.97% below list

— Median list price: $199,900

— Median sale price: $185,000

– Total homes sold: 124

— Share that sold above list: 0.8%



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#38. Johnson County

– Average price difference: 1.34% below list

— Median list price: $369,900

— Median sale price: $355,403

– Total homes sold: 228

— Share that sold above list: 18.0%



Canva

#37. Tarrant County

– Average price difference: 1.34% below list

— Median list price: $360,000

— Median sale price: $344,000

– Total homes sold: 1,947

— Share that sold above list: 24.0%



Canva

#36. El Paso County

– Average price difference: 1.41% below list

— Median list price: $282,500

— Median sale price: $251,200

– Total homes sold: 673

— Share that sold above list: 19.3%



Canva

#35. Collin County

– Average price difference: 1.52% below list

— Median list price: $535,950

— Median sale price: $490,000

– Total homes sold: 1,297

— Share that sold above list: 21.7%



Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#34. Bell County

– Average price difference: 1.60% below list

— Median list price: $295,000

— Median sale price: $277,000

– Total homes sold: 433

— Share that sold above list: 14.1%



Canva

#33. Dallas County

– Average price difference: 1.76% below list

— Median list price: $399,994

— Median sale price: $375,000

– Total homes sold: 1,747

— Share that sold above list: 23.6%



Canva

#32. Denton County

– Average price difference: 1.79% below list

— Median list price: $499,375

— Median sale price: $465,800

– Total homes sold: 1,178

— Share that sold above list: 17.9%



Canva

#31. Ellis County

– Average price difference: 1.80% below list

— Median list price: $430,000

— Median sale price: $423,495

– Total homes sold: 294

— Share that sold above list: 10.2%



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#30. Brazoria County

– Average price difference: 2.06% below list

— Median list price: $375,000

— Median sale price: $339,990

– Total homes sold: 401

— Share that sold above list: 18.0%



Canva

#29. Parker County

– Average price difference: 2.15% below list

— Median list price: $525,000

— Median sale price: $477,450

– Total homes sold: 220

— Share that sold above list: 10.9%



Canva

#28. Williamson County

– Average price difference: 2.15% below list

— Median list price: $450,000

— Median sale price: $424,500

– Total homes sold: 885

— Share that sold above list: 15.5%



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#27. Guadalupe County

– Average price difference: 2.18% below list

— Median list price: $330,497

— Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 329

— Share that sold above list: 12.5%



Canva

#26. Travis County

– Average price difference: 2.27% below list

— Median list price: $619,500

— Median sale price: $508,650

– Total homes sold: 1,248

— Share that sold above list: 16.9%



Canva

#25. Bastrop County

– Average price difference: 2.30% below list

— Median list price: $400,000

— Median sale price: $375,000

– Total homes sold: 107

— Share that sold above list: 12.1%



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#24. Hays County

– Average price difference: 2.49% below list

— Median list price: $424,994

— Median sale price: $385,000

– Total homes sold: 389

— Share that sold above list: 13.4%



Canva

#23. Brazos County

– Average price difference: 2.51% below list

— Median list price: $348,955

— Median sale price: $329,900

– Total homes sold: 259

— Share that sold above list: 1.5%



Canva

#22. Bexar County

– Average price difference: 2.51% below list

— Median list price: $305,000

— Median sale price: $295,000

– Total homes sold: 2,078

— Share that sold above list: 14.9%



Canva

#21. Comal County

– Average price difference: 2.54% below list

— Median list price: $455,445

— Median sale price: $406,500

– Total homes sold: 302

— Share that sold above list: 9.6%



Canva

#20. Harris County

– Average price difference: 2.57% below list

— Median list price: $345,000

— Median sale price: $318,150

– Total homes sold: 3,928

— Share that sold above list: 15.9%



Canva

#19. Taylor County

– Average price difference: 2.76% below list

— Median list price: $249,900

— Median sale price: $233,900

– Total homes sold: 168

— Share that sold above list: 17.9%



Edward H. Campbell // Shutterstock

#18. Grayson County

– Average price difference: 2.79% below list

— Median list price: $350,000

— Median sale price: $335,000

– Total homes sold: 203

— Share that sold above list: 14.8%



Canva

#17. Kaufman County

– Average price difference: 2.83% below list

— Median list price: $350,000

— Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 308

— Share that sold above list: 10.7%



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#16. Hood County

– Average price difference: 2.88% below list

— Median list price: $395,999

— Median sale price: $340,000

– Total homes sold: 117

— Share that sold above list: 9.4%



Canva

#15. Galveston County

– Average price difference: 2.89% below list

— Median list price: $399,000

— Median sale price: $349,600

– Total homes sold: 493

— Share that sold above list: 13.6%



Canva

#14. Rockwall County

– Average price difference: 2.90% below list

— Median list price: $482,486

— Median sale price: $435,000

– Total homes sold: 178

— Share that sold above list: 14.0%



Canva

#13. Montgomery County

– Average price difference: 2.95% below list

— Median list price: $353,690

— Median sale price: $320,240

– Total homes sold: 1,252

— Share that sold above list: 10.9%



Canva

#12. Fort Bend County

– Average price difference: 2.96% below list

— Median list price: $410,000

— Median sale price: $369,000

– Total homes sold: 957

— Share that sold above list: 12.4%



Canva

#11. Hidalgo County

– Average price difference: 3.15% below list

— Median list price: $275,000

— Median sale price: $240,000

– Total homes sold: 365

— Share that sold above list: 18.1%



Canva

#10. McLennan County

– Average price difference: 3.44% below list

— Median list price: $319,950

— Median sale price: $303,880

– Total homes sold: 231

— Share that sold above list: 0.9%



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#9. Gregg County

– Average price difference: 3.46% below list

— Median list price: $299,900

— Median sale price: $261,990

– Total homes sold: 100

— Share that sold above list: 0.0%



Canva

#8. Cameron County

– Average price difference: 3.59% below list

— Median list price: $309,499

— Median sale price: $275,000

– Total homes sold: 226

— Share that sold above list: 2.2%



Canva

#7. Waller County

– Average price difference: 3.72% below list

— Median list price: $393,900

— Median sale price: $382,930

– Total homes sold: 144

— Share that sold above list: 9.0%



Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#6. Hunt County

– Average price difference: 4.05% below list

— Median list price: $305,232

— Median sale price: $301,740

– Total homes sold: 168

— Share that sold above list: 8.9%



LMPark Photos // Shutterstock

#5. Henderson County

– Average price difference: 4.27% below list

— Median list price: $339,997

— Median sale price: $299,900

– Total homes sold: 108

— Share that sold above list: 8.3%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#4. Jefferson County

– Average price difference: 4.45% below list

— Median list price: $199,900

— Median sale price: $196,500

– Total homes sold: 150

— Share that sold above list: 2.7%



Canva

#3. Smith County

– Average price difference: 4.61% below list

— Median list price: $359,900

— Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 230

— Share that sold above list: 1.3%



Canva

#2. Ector County

– Average price difference: 6.19% below list

— Median list price: $289,945

— Median sale price: $279,000

– Total homes sold: 170

— Share that sold above list: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Potter County

– Average price difference: 8.31% below list

— Median list price: $175,000

— Median sale price: $196,000

– Total homes sold: 115

— Share that sold above list: 0.0%

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 28 states.