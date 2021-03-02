Uncle charged in nephew’s shooting death at central El Paso home

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — A Colorado man has been charged in connection with last week's shooting death of his 6-year-old nephew at a central El Paso home, police said Tuesday.

Xavier Deon Ford, 46, of Denver, is charged with making a firearm accessible to a child. However, police said he had not yet been taken into custody or booked on that charge; it wasn't immediately clear if he was still in El Paso.

The charge stems from last Friday night's deadly shooting of 6–year old Qualal Young at a home at 1925 Detroit Avenue.

Police said in a statement that "the child’s father and uncle were outside of the residence during the time of the shooting, while the child’s 13–year-old brother was inside with the victim."

Detectives didn't indicate how the 6-year-old got shot and said they were still trying to determine if the 13-year-old boy had any involvement. The charges suggested the gun belonged to Ford and he left it where the children could find it, but the police statement didn't provide details.