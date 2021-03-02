Uncle charged in nephew’s shooting death at central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas — A Colorado man has been charged in connection with last week's shooting death of his 6-year-old nephew at a central El Paso home, police said Tuesday.
Xavier Deon Ford, 46, of Denver, is charged with making a firearm accessible to a child. However, police said he had not yet been taken into custody or booked on that charge; it wasn't immediately clear if he was still in El Paso.
The charge stems from last Friday night's deadly shooting of 6–year old Qualal Young at a home at 1925 Detroit Avenue.
Police said in a statement that "the child’s father and uncle were outside of the residence during the time of the shooting, while the child’s 13–year-old brother was inside with the victim."
Detectives didn't indicate how the 6-year-old got shot and said they were still trying to determine if the 13-year-old boy had any involvement. The charges suggested the gun belonged to Ford and he left it where the children could find it, but the police statement didn't provide details.
The gun owner is responsible for the safe storage of his/het firearms. Charges are indeed justified.
The good news is one less irresponsible gun owner to give us responsible owners a bad name.
Idiots like this uncle leaving access of guns to children is downright criminal. A child is lost because the guy didn’t take the time to safeguard his 2nd amendment right. Definitely criminal charges should be made here regardless of how the family feels. I’m all for owning guns. But we have to take responsibility in safeguarding any access to children or anyone else that will use a gun recklessly. There are enough illegal weapons out there that we don’t need to aid them in being careless with our own family members.