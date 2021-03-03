Kern Place resident allegedly shoots at city workers

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A brief standoff with police took place Wednesday after a Kern Place homeowner allegedly fired gunshots at city workers.

Officials said Environmental Services Department employees were at the home in the 900 block of McKelligon for a cleanup effort after the property was apparently cited on prior occasions for code violations.

No injuries were reported and police took the accused gunman into custody.

Ellen Smyth, the city's managing director of the ESD, issued the following statement about the incident...

“We are beyond saddened and shocked by the incident that took place this morning, and grateful that it did not result in a greater tragedy. Our thoughts are with our employees who were subjected to the violence. The safety of the public and of our employees is a top priority for our organization. We are also thankful to El Paso Police for their immediate assistance in responding to the emergency.”

No further details were immediately available.