Kern Place resident allegedly shoots at city workers
EL PASO, Texas -- A brief standoff with police took place Wednesday after a Kern Place homeowner allegedly fired gunshots at city workers.
Officials said Environmental Services Department employees were at the home in the 900 block of McKelligon for a cleanup effort after the property was apparently cited on prior occasions for code violations.
No injuries were reported and police took the accused gunman into custody.
Ellen Smyth, the city's managing director of the ESD, issued the following statement about the incident...
“We are beyond saddened and shocked by the incident that took place this morning, and grateful that it did not result in a greater tragedy. Our thoughts are with our employees who were subjected to the violence. The safety of the public and of our employees is a top priority for our organization. We are also thankful to El Paso Police for their immediate assistance in responding to the emergency.”
No further details were immediately available.
Comments
2 Comments
Did they send in the social workers to disarm the nut job? I’m sure they would have talked him out of the house and admit himself into a Santa Teresa nut clinic.
Two years ago the City Environmental Services Department cut a lock on our property, sprayed for (non-existant) weeds, then sent us a bill. We raised hell, and after further investigation, it turned out they had gone to the WRONG property. (Ours is a non-profit organization parking lot) They still haven’t reimbursed us for the cut padlock!