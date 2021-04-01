5 El Paso men arrested by DPS after online child sex solicitation sting
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety special agents arrested five men stemming from an online child sex sting operation in the El Paso area earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
The operation resulted in felony charges being filed against the five suspects who allegedly solicited sex acts from children, a DPS statement said.
The crackdown was part of a DPS Criminal Investigations Division effort targeting human trafficking.
Those arrested were booked in the El Paso County Detention Center and included:
- Heriberto Ochoa, 23, of El Paso, Texas
- Josue Ernesto Munoz, 21, of El Paso, Texas
- Kayode Michael Young, 27, of El Paso, Texas
- Fuqwon Jermaine Middleton, 21, of El Paso, Texas
- Jonathan Rey Rivera, 46, of El Paso, Texas
In addition, DPS officials indicated additional arrests and charges are possible as a result of this probe.
"Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects," the DPS statement said.
