In-person El Paso County jail inmate visits to start again April 10

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it will resume allowing in-person inmate visitation at the downtown jail and the jail annex starting April 10.

In an effort to protect staff, inmates and visitors from potential exposure to the coronavirus, sheriff's officials indicated the following safety measures will be in effect:

All visitors entering the facility will be encouraged to wear a face mask at all times during the visit.

All visitors must utilize and observe social distancing while waiting to enter the facility and while inside the facility.

Visitation areas will be at half capacity and every other visitation booth will be used to ensure social distancing.

Only two children per visitor will be allowed on Children’s Day (First Saturday/Sunday of the month) and approved holidays.

The Sheriff's Office said it will continue to work with medical experts to implement other procedures as necessary to limit any virus outbreak among inmates and staff.

Below is a look at the new jail visitation schedule provided by sheriff's officials...