Mother of slain El Paso 5-month-old pleads guilty to failing to protect baby from father

EL PASO, Texas -- The mother of a slain 5-month-old El Paso child pleaded guilty Thursday in a deal with prosecutors that will make her eligible for parole.

Michelle Gutierrez, the mother of America Salgado, pleaded guilty to a charge of omission and failure to act in her daughter's death at the hands of her father.

The young girl was shaken to death on May 3, 2019 by her father Pedro Favela Salgado, who admitted to shaking the baby after she began crying while he was watching a soccer game.

Salgado struck a deal in February of this year, pleading guilty to a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily harm.

Salgado's Capital Murder charges were dismissed, and he was sentenced to five years behind bars, with credit for time already served.

Meantime, Gutierrez was sentenced Thursday to three years behind bars, also with credit for time already served.

The state alleged Gutierrez failed to provide care, protection and control for all her children.

In court, prosecutors outlined how Gutierrez was aware of Salgado's potential for abuse after it was revealed that he was too rough with the children, often leaving their faces bruised.

Gutierrez will become eligible for parole under the deal. The District Attorney's office didn't immediately respond to ABC-7's request for comment.