Fabens man arrested for allegedly killing cat by repeatedly hitting it against pole

Jesus Jose Vega, charged with animal cruelty.
El PASO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Fabens man this weekend on animal cruelty charges after the violent death of a cat.

Jesus Jose Vega, 42, was being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on $10,000 bond.

Deputies said they took Vega into custody on Saturday in the 100 block of E. Main in Fabens following a report of the cat's death.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Vega repeatedly strike the cat against a pole and the ground until it was dead, according to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office released Sunday.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

