Fabens man arrested for allegedly killing cat by repeatedly hitting it against pole

Crime

El PASO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Fabens man this weekend on animal cruelty charges after the violent death of a cat.

Jesus Jose Vega, 42, was being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on $10,000 bond.

Deputies said they took Vega into custody on Saturday in the 100 block of E. Main in Fabens following a report of the cat's death.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Vega repeatedly strike the cat against a pole and the ground until it was dead, according to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office released Sunday.