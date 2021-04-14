Attacker sought who shot Las Cruces man, prompted school lockdown

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police were searching for the attacker who shot and wounded a man Wednesday at an East Mesa home near Onate High School, which prompted a brief lockdown of the school.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Calle Bella Court. Police responding to reports of gunfire found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers said the gunman was seen fleeing the area and as of late afternoon had not been located.

The wounded man, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a local hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Onate High School, located about one mile from the shooting scene, was placed on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution.



Investigators said they had interviewed several people about the shooting and had "obtained potential evidence in this case."

They asked anyone with information to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.