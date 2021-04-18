Las Cruces man found shot & critically hurt, flown to UMC

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officers found a Las Cruces man critically injured with a gunshot wound Sunday evening, according to the police department.

After 4 p.m., investigators responded to reports of a shooting on Hickory Drive, south of Avenida de Mesilla, a police spokesman said.

First-responders rushed the 35-year-old man to a local hospital, according to authorities. He was ultimately airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Police were investigating the cause of the shooting. Investigators had not identified any suspects.