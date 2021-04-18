Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 8:41 pm
Published 8:39 pm

Las Cruces man found shot & critically hurt, flown to UMC

A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.
LCPD
A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officers found a Las Cruces man critically injured with a gunshot wound Sunday evening, according to the police department.

After 4 p.m., investigators responded to reports of a shooting on Hickory Drive, south of Avenida de Mesilla, a police spokesman said.

First-responders rushed the 35-year-old man to a local hospital, according to authorities. He was ultimately airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Police were investigating the cause of the shooting. Investigators had not identified any suspects.

New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content