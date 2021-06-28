Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
Published 8:14 PM

Police search NMSU campus for robbery & shooting fugitive

The campus of New Mexico State University, with the Corbett Center in view.
NMSU/Josh Bachman
The campus of New Mexico State University, with the Corbett Center in view.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police were searching with dogs along the New Mexico State University campus on Monday evening for a wanted fugitive.

University police said a man wanted for a robbery and shooting fled the scene of a nearby traffic stop at Union and Stewart and could be hiding on campus.

Authorities didn't provide any further details, but urged anyone noticing a suspicious person on campus to call NMSU police immediately at 575-646-3311.

Local News / New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content