Police search NMSU campus for robbery & shooting fugitive
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police were searching with dogs along the New Mexico State University campus on Monday evening for a wanted fugitive.
University police said a man wanted for a robbery and shooting fled the scene of a nearby traffic stop at Union and Stewart and could be hiding on campus.
Authorities didn't provide any further details, but urged anyone noticing a suspicious person on campus to call NMSU police immediately at 575-646-3311.
