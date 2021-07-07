Crime Scene Unit examines northeast El Paso home after body is discovered

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso police Crime Scene Unit responded to a northeast El Paso home on Wednesday after a body was found there.

The discovery was made in the 4100 block of Fred Wilson Avenue near Gateway South.

Initially officers thought it might be a possible suicide, but the response by CSU suggested it could be a case of foul play.

The body was discovered in the morning, but CSU remained on scene well into the late afternoon hours as did a police mobile command post.

Red crime scene tape was also erected around the home, however no further details were provided by authorities.

It was one of two bodies found by police on Wednesday; the other was discovered in a van in the parking lot of an east side Home Depot store.