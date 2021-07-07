Body found in van at east El Paso Home Depot parking lot

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A body was found Wednesday in a van in the parking lot of a home improvement store on El Paso's east side.

Police dispatchers said an officer made the discovery about 11 a.m. at the Home Depot located at 12221 Montwood Drive.

Officers cordoned off a section of the parking lot with yellow crime scene tape as Crimes Against Persons detectives examined the white Ford Econoline van.

Police remained at the scene into the afternoon hours.

No further details were immediately available.