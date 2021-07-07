Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:00 PM

Body found in van at east El Paso Home Depot parking lot

Yellow crime scene tape is erected around the section of a parking lot where a body was found in a van in east El Paso.
KVIA
Yellow crime scene tape is erected around the section of a parking lot where a body was found in a van in east El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- A body was found Wednesday in a van in the parking lot of a home improvement store on El Paso's east side.

Police dispatchers said an officer made the discovery about 11 a.m. at the Home Depot located at 12221 Montwood Drive.

Officers cordoned off a section of the parking lot with yellow crime scene tape as Crimes Against Persons detectives examined the white Ford Econoline van.

Police remained at the scene into the afternoon hours.

No further details were immediately available.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content