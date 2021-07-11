1 dead, 5 seriously hurt in mass shooting behind Socorro Activities Center

Crime

SOCORRO, Texas -- A man was killed and five people seriously wounded during a mass shooting Sunday morning behind the Socorro Activities Complex, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said.

Reports of shots fired near the SAC, located at 1300 Joe Battle Boulevard near Bob Hope, were received around 3:15 a.m. by the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they arrived to find multiple shooting shooting victims: A 21-year-old man was dead and five others rushed to local hospitals with serious gunshot wounds.

There was no immediate word as to what led to the mass shooting; the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit said it was investigating and remained on scene hours later.

It was the second shooting involving multiple victims at the SAC in just over a year. Three people were wounded, one critically, during a party that took place behind it in June 2020.