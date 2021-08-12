El Paso truck driver arrested in Nashville, allegedly with 50 lbs. load of fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- An El Paso truck driver was arrested in Nashville late Thursday afternoon when Tennessee authorities said they caught him transporting a cache of illegal drugs.
Metropolitan Nashville police identified the trucker taken into custody as 48-year-old Danny Rhodes.
Investigators said his arrest came following a traffic stop of his big-rig along Interstate 40, which led to the discovery and seizure of more than 50 pounds of white powder believed to be fentanyl.
Two bags containing the drugs were found in the sleeper compartment of Rhodes' semi-truck after being detected by a drug-sniffing police drug, authorities said.
