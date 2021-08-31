Las Cruces dog trainer arrested for extreme animal cruelty

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The owner of a Las Cruces area dog training and daycare business has been arrested on extreme animal cruelty charges, Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies announced Tuesday.

The arrest of April Tina Nastasi, 50, comes after authorities alleged that a dog placed in her care "experienced three gaping holes in his chest, which led to necrosis following hours of neglect."

In addition, sheriff's investigators said her business, April’s K911 Academy at 2735 Desert Wind Way in Las Cruces, was operating without a kennel license or a permit to board animals.

Officials said the wounded dog, Thor, is slowly recovering at home with his owner after undergoing multiple surgeries - and may still face additional operations. The dog's severe injuries and extensive loss of skin has complicated his recovery, according to the veterinarian who is handling his care.

The Sheriff's Office urged anyone who observes animal cruelty to report it to the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at (575) 526-0795 or by calling 911.