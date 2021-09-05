Man charged with murder in deadly Las Cruces drive-by shooting

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man on charges he shot and killed a motorist on Lohman Avenue last month.

Hector Victor Calderon is in custody in connection with the Aug. 16 drive-by shooting death of 40-year-old Ezekiel Diaz, said Det. Frank Torres of the LCPD.

The shooting happened on Lohman Avenue near Walnut Street as dozens of cars drove around the scene.

“My initial reaction was, ‘He got hit by a car!' When you see someone on the ground, you know they need help," said Jo Galván Nash, a motorist who came upon the scene shortly after the shooting.

Calderon faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.