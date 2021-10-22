14 men from El Paso & beyond arrested in DPS prostitution sting

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officers and federal agents said they arrested 14 men in a prostitution sting conducted in the El Paso area earlier this month.

The two-day operation resulted in the arrest of the 14 suspects, 12 of whom were El Pasoans. All of the men arrested allegedly solicited sex acts in exchange for money from adults online, DPS indicated.

The sting operation was part of a DPS Criminal Investigations Division effort, in conjunction with U.S. Homeland Security and El Paso police, targeting human trafficking.

Those arrested were booked in the El Paso County Detention Center on felony charges of solicitation of prostitution and included:

Michael Meadows, 50, of Rockhill, South Carolina

Jorge A. Valenzuela, 45, of El Paso

Cesar Guerra, 50, of El Paso

Bryan Ernest Escobar, 33, of El Paso

Hamad Faud Al-Ajeel, 32, of El Paso

Kenneth Stover, 50, of Hinesville, Georgia

Jacob Jenkins, 46, of El Paso

Aaron Lamar Dejuan Crichlow, 32, of El Paso

Jose Humberto Velasquez, 29, of El Paso

Gilberto Valdivia, 40, of El Paso

Nathan Childs, 50, of El Paso

Victor Manuel Gerardo Garcia, 29, of El Paso

Juan Gabriel Torrealba, 43, of El Paso

John Alvin Quick III, 34, of El Paso

As noted above, DPS officials indicated two of those charged were from outside the Borderland area - namely from the southeastern states of South Carolina and Georgia.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about human trafficking, or those who have been victimized, to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.