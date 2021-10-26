Former Las Cruces principal gets 11 years in prison for uploading child porn

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Joel Aguilar Villanueva, the former principal of Zia Middle School in Las Cruces, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison in a plea deal with federal prosecutors on child pornography charges.

Under the deal, Villanueva pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography. He was originally charged with both possession and transportation of child pornography and could have face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

According to the plea agreement and other court documents, the 45-year-old Villanueva uploaded a video from an electronic device to Twitter in 2018. The video depicted a child engaged in a sexual act with an adult, and was posted with the comment “aprenden rapido,” which translates to English as, “they learn fast.”

Villanueva was arrested by Homeland Security agents in April 2019 and was later terminated by the Las Cruces Public Schools. Prior to coming to New Mexico, he had served as a principal or assistant principal at multiple schools in Texas.