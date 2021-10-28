Deadly shooting at west El Paso McDonald’s; police search near UTEP & detain suspects

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was shot and killed at a fast-food restaurant along Mesa Street in west El Paso on Thursday night and police launched a late-night manhunt for the shooter with multiple suspects detained near UTEP.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of N. Mesa near Interstate 10 in the McDonald's parking lot, according to police.

An ABC-7 photographer observed the deceased's covered body at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but police converged around the UTEP campus in a search for two men wanted in connection with the death.

Officers closed off an area near University and Oregon streets and advised students living in the Miner Village to shelter-in-place. Police also asked all others to avoid the area.

After midnight, a police spokesman told ABC-7, "We do have some suspects detained, but we can't confirm they were involved just yet."