Man gunned down on El Paso’s eastside

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot dead Friday evening on El Paso's eastside, police said.

It happened in the 11800 block of Vere Leasure, near Saul Kleinfeld and Pebble Hills Boulevard.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were summoned to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities indicated there were no other injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting were not immediately known and there was also no word as to whether any arrests had been made.

A police spokesman promised a briefing to provide updated information later Friday night.