Man shot dead by homeowner on El Paso’s eastside in dispute over woman

EL PASO, Texas -- A 23-year-old man was shot dead Friday evening by a homeowner on El Paso's eastside in a dispute involving a woman, police said.

The fatal shooting happened at a home in the 11800 block of Vere Leasure, a neighborhood located near Saul Kleinfeld and Pebble Hills Boulevard. Crimes Against Persons detectives were summoned to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

The woman involved in the dispute is the homeowner's current girlfriend and is the ex-girlfriend of the deceased, according to investigators.

The homeowner told police that he pulled out a gun and shot the man after coming home and finding him assaulting the girlfriend; she didn't have any serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the pair, who are each in their 20s, were cooperating with authorities; both claimed the deadly shooting was a case of self defense. Investigators were trying to determine if that was the case or whether murder charges may be warranted.

