Speaking Rock Entertainment Center evacuated by FBI after bomb threat

UPDATE: Federal authorities said the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center was evacuated due to a bomb threat targeting the tribal-run facility.

As of 6 p.m. police officers and FBI agents were in the process of clearing the scene to render it safe.

In the meantime, the FBI asked that people avoid the area and until officials declare it to be safe.

An FBI spokesperson said there was no immediate threat to the public.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- Both El Paso and tribal police responded late Sunday afternoon to a bomb threat made against the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, a tribal-run recreational venue in the Lower Valley.

That threat was reported around 4 p.m.

Authorities didn’t provide any further details, but warned of likely street closures in the area while they investigated.

Speaking Rock, located at 122 S. Old Pueblo Road, sits on tribal land and is operated by the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo native American tribe.

Officials referred requests for additional information to the FBI, which didn't immediately comment on the incident.