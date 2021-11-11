Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old kidnapped Texas girl

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for an abducted Austin 3-year-old girl last seen early Thursday morning and believed to be in immediate danger.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne is described as 3 feet, 2 inches tall and 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink/purple pants.

Authorities believe she may be with 37-year-old Brian Byrne. He is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

ABC affiliate KVUE reports that Brian Byrne drives a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra truck with the Texas license plate BP70978.

Authorities ask anyone with information about McKenzie Byrne's whereabouts to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.