El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records.

Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent with stabbings.

The newborn's body was found in a shed near the home where the then-high school student gave birth.

She told investigators that she gave birth alone in the house, and didn't tell anyone about it because she was scared.

Court records show the El Paso District Attorney's Office back in May of this year dismissed the three initial felony charges of capital murder, murder, and injury to a child.

Gomez reached a 24-month plea deal this week for tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The sentence was to be served concurrently, and since Gomez had already spent 768 days in the El Paso County jail, she was released on time served.