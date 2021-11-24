Watch LIVE: Jury convicts 3 white men of murder in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Georgia -- A Georgia jury on Wednesday convicted three white men of murder for chasing down Ahmaud Arbery in their pickup trucks and fatally shooting the 25-year-old Black man.
The jury reached the verdicts after deliberating about 11 hours over two days.
Travis McMichael, who shot fatally shot Arbery in February 2020, was convicted on all nine charges, including malice murder and four counts of felony murder.
McMichael's father, Gregory McMichael, 65, was found not guilty of malice murder, but was convicted on the remaining charges, including the felony murder counts.
The McMichael's neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 53, was found guilty of three of the felony murder counts and a charge of criminal intent to commit a felony.
The jury verdicts were read in court by the presiding judge in the case, Timothy Walmsley. Having been convicted of the felony murder charges, the defendants all face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The panel began deliberating the nationally televised trial on Tuesday after hearing 13 days of evidence and listening to numerous witnesses, including the testimony of defendant Travis McMichael, 35, who claimed he shot the unarmed Arbery with a shotgun in self-defense during a face-to-face fight over his weapon.
McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor, Bryan, were tried on a nine-count state indictment. The charges included malice murder, multiple charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a 12-gauge shotgun and aggravated assault with their pickup trucks.
During the trial, the jury of 11 white people and one Black person heard wildly different theories based on the same evidence in the racially charged case. Prosecutors alleged the defendants pursued and murdered Arbery because of wrong "assumptions and driveway decisions" they made that the Black man running through their neighborhood had committed a burglary, while defense attorneys countered that Arbery was shot in self-defense when he resisted a citizen's arrest.
The shooting unfolded on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick after Arbery, who prosecutors claim was just out for a Sunday jog, was spotted by a community resident inside a home that was under construction and where Arbery had been previously captured on security video looking around but never taking anything, according to the evidence.
The chase of Arbery started when Gregory McMichael, a retired Glynn County police officer, spotted Arbery running past his home. Prosecutors said Gregory McMichael rushed into his residence to fetch his gun and his son, Travis, who armed himself with a Remington pump-action shotgun before they got into a truck and chased after the Black man.
Bryan, who lived near the McMichaels, joined the chase not knowing why the McMichaels were chasing Arbery and told investigators that he used his truck to help corner Arbery just before Travis McMichael shot him.
Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video of his killing leaked online two months after his shooting death and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men.
Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.
Comments
22 Comments
Well, that was a pretty open and shut case to begin with.
BLM is there and still planning to riot.
Best Judge EVER!!
The correct verdict just like Rittenhouse
The correct verdict would have Ritten what’s his face in jail along with Arbery murderers.
Both juries that were predominantly white got both right nitwit.
Says the Jailhouse lawyer!!
But as Char Lie Dumbo you claimed to be the c.r.a.p. house lawyer. I never lied and claimed I was a lawyer like you did.
Crocodile tears didn’t work this time. And no biased judge to begin with, no phony case of self-defense either. Have a nice life in the Pen with your Aryan Brotherhood gang buddies.
Judge Bruce Schroeder is the best judge ever.
White ignorant racist idiots agree with you 100 percent!!!
You do know raising the race card doesn’t work with ignorant Mexicants like you.
You play it all the time, moron. Race card for you is that White people can get away with murder. Get on your high horse and trot all the way back to the 1940s when murders of black men in the South were legal.
Hey nitwit you’re not black so you can’t play the race card. Most blacks don’t like Mexicants so you’re an idiot.
You do know that Rittenhouse was attacked by 2 white rapists who were screaming the N word right?
Unlike you Rittenhouse will be laughing all the way to the bank.
You’ll never see any money from this homely kid. So settle down and wait for your welfare money from the government you hate so much.
Aren’t you the moron on welfare. You’re confused as usual. You are Alberto the section 8 welfare queen.
Awwwwww? Did the Triple moocher get upset? Go to the Rod and Gun Club and shoot 500 rounds off of your AR15 to get rid of your righteous White Man anger.😂😂😂😂😂😂
500 rounds? I can afford that. I keep over 2,000. Obviously you can’t. Poor jealous Alberto.
I’m still waiting for you to come and take it. CHICKEN!!!!!
Three white murderers convicted of murder. Good job jury. char liar should be among them for being ugly too.