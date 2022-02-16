Skip to Content
No trial date set for accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama did not set a trial date for the Ciel Vista Walmart shooting case.

During a hearing, Wednesday Judge David Guaderrama said he did not want to set the date without the federal government first determining whether this would be a death penalty case.

Judge Guaderram wants to prevent the necessity of having to set two trial dates.

There will be another hearing to determine where this will be a death penalty case. At which time they will set a new trial date.

The accused shooter, Patrick Crusius, was not in court. A federal court filing shows he waived his right to appear.

  1. This is ridiculous. In the meantime the racist shooter sits in jail watching cable while his court appointed lawyer is milking the government out of millions of tax payer dollars.

