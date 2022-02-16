No trial date set for accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama did not set a trial date for the Ciel Vista Walmart shooting case.

During a hearing, Wednesday Judge David Guaderrama said he did not want to set the date without the federal government first determining whether this would be a death penalty case.

Judge Guaderram wants to prevent the necessity of having to set two trial dates.

There will be another hearing to determine where this will be a death penalty case. At which time they will set a new trial date.

The accused shooter, Patrick Crusius, was not in court. A federal court filing shows he waived his right to appear.