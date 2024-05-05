Canutillo house fire kills one person, burns multiple homes

UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that one person has been killed due to a fire that engulfed several homes in Canutillo.

No other injuries have been reported at this time by first responders.

El Paso County Fire Marshals are responding to the scene along Sixth Street.

UPDATE - Canutillo ISD Police have posted on Facebook that Alderete Middle School's campus is being used to help with reunification. The school's police department is helping the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE - The fire along Sixth St in Canutillo has been knocked down, according to a post on the social media 'X' from the El Paso Fire Department.

Agencies responding include Doña Ana County, EPFD, and West Valley Fire on scene.

The fire broke out less a mile from Canutillo Elementary School and Jose J Alderete Middle School. A spokesman with Canutillo ISD informed ABC-7 that the district is monitoring the situation.

UPDATE - The scene has been moved to a mutual aid response, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Multiple agencies on scene, as smoke can be seen hundreds of feet in the air.

ABC-7 will have complete team coverage on ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 crews are on the scene of a building engulfed in flames in Canutillo, Texas.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC-7 that the West Valley Fire Department is leading the response.

The fire breaking out at a building along Canutillo Avenue and Sixth Street.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information and will update both on-air, online and through the KVIA News App.