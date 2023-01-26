El Paso CBP officers seize over 500 pounds of hard drugs since start of 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Over 500 pounds of hard drugs have been seized at El Paso ports of entry since the start of 2023 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The drugs seized include almost 330 pounds of methamphetamine, just under 140 pounds of cocaine, and over 40 pounds of fentanyl.

“CBP officers are focused on stopping any and all violations occurring at our area ports,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha, “Every seizure that is made is important no matter the size.”

The individuals caught with narcotics were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities.